Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 58,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 24.64 and a current ratio of 24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -1.34.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Evasyst, Inc, doing business as Kast, develops software applications for gamers that allows real-time visibility, communication, and management of teammates through audio, visual, and social solutions to craft and execute strategies during competitive game play. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

