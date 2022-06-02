Livenodes (LNO) Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00084469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000965 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

