LMR Partners LLP Takes $129,000 Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $15.39.
Cipher Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
