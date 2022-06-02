Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Shares Acquired by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $19,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,702,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,486. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

