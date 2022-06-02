Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

