Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IQV stock opened at $210.11 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
