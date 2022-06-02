Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $210.11 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.