Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys New Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $408.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $432.40 and a 200-day moving average of $520.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

