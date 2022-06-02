Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,813 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,572,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,731,000 after purchasing an additional 697,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,529,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,208,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,995,000 after acquiring an additional 411,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.21.

NYSE STT opened at $69.95 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $65.41 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.