Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 5,924 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

Shares of IFF opened at $132.16 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

