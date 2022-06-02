Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $249.28 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

