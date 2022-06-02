Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 13,043 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,698 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.