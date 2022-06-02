Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $2.29 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $253,727,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

