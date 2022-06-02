Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 105,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.