Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 61,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 76,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 910,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 94,509 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 87,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.