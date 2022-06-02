Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Update

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 73,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Several research firms have commented on LBPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

