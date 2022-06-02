Loopring Price Up 0.2% This Week (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Loopring has a market capitalization of $726.97 million and approximately $141.52 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,257.47 or 0.99795349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,439 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,082,009 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

