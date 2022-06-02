Loser Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $353,138.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.61 or 0.03237171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 744.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00457962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

