Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) to post sales of $28.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $27.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $97.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $98.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.94 billion to $101.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,741. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

