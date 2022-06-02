LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 705 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $105.76 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

