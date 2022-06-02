Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.50.

LULU stock traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,259,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,594. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.95. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

