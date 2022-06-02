Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Hits $0.0029

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $90,356.24 and approximately $10,072.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,131.75 or 0.43670345 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.87 or 0.00451831 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 3,018.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

