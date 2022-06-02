MahaDAO Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $4.04 million and $81,419.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

