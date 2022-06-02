Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Markel were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL traded up $5.26 on Thursday, hitting $1,373.00. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,411.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,311.64. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,506.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

