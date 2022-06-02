MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. MarketWise reported earnings per share of ($14.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 74,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,915. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

