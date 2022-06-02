Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.57.
MRVL stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85.
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,704 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,033. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,006.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 40.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.