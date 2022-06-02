Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.57.

MRVL stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,704 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,033. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,006.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 40.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

