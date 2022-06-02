Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Up to $136.89

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.89, but opened at $142.49. Masimo shares last traded at $137.28, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.
MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
