Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Gap Up to $136.89

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $136.89, but opened at $142.49. Masimo shares last traded at $137.28, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

