Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 162,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,285,569 shares.The stock last traded at $86.39 and had previously closed at $85.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,695 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,874,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,542.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 787,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 739,543 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 36,621.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 702,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,544,000 after buying an additional 700,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at $39,557,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.