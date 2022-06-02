McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,496 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.25. The stock had a trading volume of 66,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

