Medicalchain (MTN) Achieves Market Cap of $632,249.06

Medicalchain (MTN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market cap of $632,249.06 and $19,692.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

