Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $96.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

