Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00196718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000521 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001173 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00309782 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

