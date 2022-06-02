Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.15% of Merit Medical Systems worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

