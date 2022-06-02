Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $209.13 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $204.28 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.53 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 182.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,133,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,690,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.