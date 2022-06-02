Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $205.35 and last traded at $208.96, with a volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.19.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 182.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 597.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

