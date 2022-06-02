Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.57. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,158. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $204.28 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.11. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.53 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,690,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

