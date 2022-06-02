MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,231 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $59,208,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after acquiring an additional 875,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,987,000 after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

NYSE MET opened at $66.66 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.