Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,826. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

