Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

