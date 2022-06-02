Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 25,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

