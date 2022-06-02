MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $135.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00009667 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00193906 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001178 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00314549 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,841,214 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

