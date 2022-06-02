Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NERV. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.