Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits One Day Volume of $64.00 (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00019003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 75% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $25,670.73 and approximately $64.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,026.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,323.29 or 0.60547309 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00429355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 489.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 4,464 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.