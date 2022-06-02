Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches Market Cap of $60,185.66

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $60,185.66 and $1.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 814.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,352.34 or 0.67415182 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 512.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00443958 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.