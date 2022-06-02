Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.85.
MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.
