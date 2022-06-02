Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.95

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 3387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.71 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

