My DeFi Pet Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $861,017.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00852185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 942.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00466477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

