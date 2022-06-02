Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Short Interest Update

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 601,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after buying an additional 26,210 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. 2,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,729. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $907.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

