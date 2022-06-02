N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Down 19.0% in May

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE NABL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 7,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.44. N-able has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.29 million. N-able’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that N-able will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of N-able during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

