Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NBRV opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

