Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.91. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.25.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.81. The company had a trading volume of 891,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

